Jun. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol

Tonight's weather conditions in Bristol: A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Partly cloudy skies. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Bristol Sunday. It looks to reach a warm 86 degrees. 66 degrees is tomorrow's low. Sunday, there is a 42% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com.