This evening in Bristol: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Bristol area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 86 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. Sunday, there is a 45% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol
From 1920 to 2021, here's what summer weather was like, based on data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
