Jun. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol

This evening's outlook for Bristol: Partly cloudy. Low 59F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, Bristol folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the south.