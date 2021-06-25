 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jun. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol

Jun. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening's outlook for Bristol: Partly cloudy. Low 59F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, Bristol folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts