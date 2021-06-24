Jun. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol

This evening's outlook for Bristol: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 57F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Bristol Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.