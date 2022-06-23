Jun. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol

Bristol's evening forecast: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 62F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Bristol area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 88 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.