For the drive home in Bristol: Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low 66F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Looking ahead, the Bristol area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It should reach a warm 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 58 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The sunshine will be intense Thursday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jun. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol
