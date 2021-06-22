 Skip to main content
Jun. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol

This evening in Bristol: Mainly clear. Low 51F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Bristol Wednesday. It looks to reach a warm 80 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 56 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index Wednesday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit heraldcourier.com for local news and weather.

