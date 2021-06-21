Bristol's evening forecast: Thunderstorms. Low near 65F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Bristol folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks to reach a mild 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 degrees tomorrow. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 93% chance of precipitation. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit heraldcourier.com.
Jun. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol
