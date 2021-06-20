Tonight's weather conditions in Bristol: Partly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Bristol area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 45% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense Monday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol
