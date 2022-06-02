Jun. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol

This evening in Bristol: Thunderstorms during the evening, then cloudy skies overnight. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Bristol will see warm temperatures this Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 75 degrees. A 51-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit heraldcourier.com.