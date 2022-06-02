This evening in Bristol: Thunderstorms during the evening, then cloudy skies overnight. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Bristol will see warm temperatures this Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 75 degrees. A 51-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit heraldcourier.com.
Jun. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol
Experts are growing more concerned by the amount of deaths after a hurricane passes. They've seen indirect death totals increasing in recent years.
🎧 Listen now as we discuss how weather forecasts are used by the energy industry.
