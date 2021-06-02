 Skip to main content
Jun. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol

For the drive home in Bristol: Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers later at night. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Bristol will see warm temperatures this Thursday. It looks to reach a moderate 73 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 70% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit heraldcourier.com for local news and weather.

