Tonight's weather conditions in Bristol: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low around 65F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, Bristol folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. 68 degrees is tomorrow's low. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
- 2 min to read
Last week's downpours were too much of a good thing, but at least the excess rain stopped a drought from expanding into central Virginia.
Despite its proximity to the Outer Banks, the average beachgoer wouldn't have known about the latest tropical system without a satellite picture.
The Bristol area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …
Bristol folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. We will see a …
The Bristol area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 de…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Bristol community. It looks to reach a pleasant 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tempera…
Bristol folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 56 d…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
- Updated
Tropical Storm Claudette dumped heavy rain across coastal areas of Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama as it chugged inland Saturday, threatening flash floods and possibly tornadoes.
This evening's outlook for Bristol: Mainly clear skies. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, it will be a warm day in Bristol. It looks…