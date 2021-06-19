Jun. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol

Tonight's weather conditions in Bristol: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low around 65F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, Bristol folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. 68 degrees is tomorrow's low. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.