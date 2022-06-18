For the drive home in Bristol: A mostly clear sky. Low 46F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, it will be a warm day in Bristol. It looks to reach a mild 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 52 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jun. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol
