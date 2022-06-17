Jun. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol

This evening's outlook for Bristol: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms before midnight. Low 63F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Tomorrow's temperature in Bristol will be warm. It looks like it will be a mild 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 49 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit heraldcourier.com for local news and weather.