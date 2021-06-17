This evening's outlook for Bristol: Clear. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Bristol area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol
Related to this story
Most Popular
Despite its proximity to the Outer Banks, the average beachgoer wouldn't have known about the latest tropical system without a satellite picture.
The Bristol area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Bristol community. It looks like it will be a mild 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temper…
Bristol folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. We will see a …
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Bristol community. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 79 degrees. 63 degrees is toda…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Bristol community. It looks to reach a pleasant 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tempera…
Bristol folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 56 d…
This evening's outlook for Bristol: Mainly clear skies. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, it will be a warm day in Bristol. It looks…
- Updated
- 2 min to read
Last week's downpours were too much of a good thing, but at least the excess rain stopped a drought from expanding into central Virginia.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …