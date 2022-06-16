 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jun. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol

This evening's outlook for Bristol: Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low around 70F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Bristol Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 86 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Friday's outlook shows a 49% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.

