Jun. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol

Bristol's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, Bristol folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 92, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 39% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The UV index Thursday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 8 mph.