Bristol's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, Bristol folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 92, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 39% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The UV index Thursday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol
Related to this story
Most Popular
As sea level rises, some of Virginia's most valuable coastal wetlands, from the Chesapeake Bay marshes to the Great Dismal Swamp, are at risk of either being lost or migrating father inland.
Bristol folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 87 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. We'll see s…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun …
The Bristol area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 93. Today has the makings of a per…
🎧 Listen now for a unique discussion of major weather events recorded in the Bible.
The Bristol area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 88 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. Models are …
For the drive home in Bristol: Partly to mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Looking…
This evening's outlook for Bristol: A few clouds. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Bristol area can expect a very hot day…
Temperatures will be warm Friday in Bristol. It looks like it will be a mild 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees today. We w…
For the drive home in Bristol: A few clouds from time to time. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, Bristol folks should be prepared …