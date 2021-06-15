 Skip to main content
Jun. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol

This evening's outlook for Bristol: A few clouds. Low 56F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Bristol will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 50 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

