Tonight's weather conditions in Bristol: Mostly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Bristol area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 93, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . 71 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Tuesday's outlook. The sunshine will be intense Tuesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit heraldcourier.com.
Jun. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol
Related to this story
Most Popular
Today's temperature in Bristol will be warm. It looks to reach a moderate 79 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. The forecast is calling for s…
Bristol folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 87 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. We'll see s…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun …
For the drive home in Bristol: A widely scattered shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Then cloudy skies overnight. Gusty winds and small…
For the drive home in Bristol: Partly to mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Looking…
This evening's outlook for Bristol: A few clouds. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Bristol area can expect a very hot day…
The Bristol area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 88 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. Models are …
Temperatures will be warm Friday in Bristol. It looks like it will be a mild 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees today. We w…
It will be a warm day in Bristol. It looks to reach a comfortable 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reachin…
For the drive home in Bristol: Clear skies. Low 52F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Bristol will be warm. It looks like i…