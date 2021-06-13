For the drive home in Bristol: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Looking ahead, the Bristol area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 86 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. There is only a 24% chance of rain Monday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol
