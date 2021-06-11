Jun. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol

This evening in Bristol: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Bristol Saturday. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. 63 degrees is tomorrow's low. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 66% chance. The UV index Saturday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit heraldcourier.com for local news and weather.