Jun. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol

This evening in Bristol: Thunderstorms in the evening, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Bristol area. It looks to reach a comfortable 78 degrees. 67 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Friday. Forecasting models show a 88% chance of precipitation. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit heraldcourier.com.