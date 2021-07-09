 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jul. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol

Jul. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol

{{featured_button_text}}

For the drive home in Bristol: Some clouds and possibly an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Low 66F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Bristol Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. 67 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's forecast brings 37% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts