This evening's outlook for Bristol: Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Looking ahead, the Bristol area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. 67 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 82% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit heraldcourier.com for local news and weather.
Jul. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol
