For the drive home in Bristol: Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Bristol Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 68% chance. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jul. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol
ATLANTA — The remnants of Tropical Storm Danny are moving across Georgia and spreading rain into parts of Alabama after coming ashore on the coast of South Carolina.
Watch the Asian elephants at the Oregon Zoo play in the pool to beat a massive heatwave hitting the Northwest.