Jul. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol

This evening's outlook for Bristol: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms before midnight. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Friday, Bristol folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 87 degrees. A 70-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 56% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.