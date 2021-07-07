 Skip to main content
Jul. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol

This evening in Bristol: Cloudy during the evening. A few showers developing late. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%. Bristol will see warm temperatures this Thursday. It should reach a comfortable 78 degrees. 67 degrees is tomorrow's low. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 62% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.

