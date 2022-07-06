Jul. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol

This evening's outlook for Bristol: Isolated thunderstorms during the evening hours. Skies will become partly cloudy overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a warm 87 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 63% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The sunshine will be intense Thursday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit heraldcourier.com for local news and weather.