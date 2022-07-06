This evening's outlook for Bristol: Isolated thunderstorms during the evening hours. Skies will become partly cloudy overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a warm 87 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 63% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The sunshine will be intense Thursday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit heraldcourier.com for local news and weather.
Jul. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol
