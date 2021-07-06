Jul. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol

Tonight's weather conditions in Bristol: A few clouds from time to time. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a warm 87 degrees. 65 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are showing a 20% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit heraldcourier.com for local news and weather.