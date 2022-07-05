This evening's outlook for Bristol: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, especially before midnight. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 71 degrees tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Wednesday's outlook shows a 53% chance of rain. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.
Jul. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol
Related to this story
Most Popular
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks about the biggest myths about tornadoes.
Bristol folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees…
This evening's outlook for Bristol: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. The forecast…
Bristol folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees…
The Bristol area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect day…
The Bristol area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a warm 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. There is a …
The Bristol area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 89 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tod…
This evening in Bristol: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is s…
The Bristol area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 d…