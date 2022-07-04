Jul. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol

This evening in Bristol: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Bristol Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 71 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 35% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense Tuesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.