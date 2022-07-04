This evening in Bristol: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Bristol Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 71 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 35% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense Tuesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jul. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol
