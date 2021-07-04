This evening in Bristol: A few clouds from time to time. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Bristol Monday. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 3 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit heraldcourier.com for local news and weather.
Jul. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol
