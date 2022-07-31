Jul. 31, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol

Bristol's evening forecast: Thunderstorms. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Tomorrow's temperature in Bristol will be warm. It looks like it will be a mild 78 degrees. 68 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Monday. Forecasting models show a 72% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit heraldcourier.com.