Jul. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol

Bristol's evening forecast: Cloudy in the evening, then off and on rain showers after midnight. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Tomorrow's temperature in Bristol will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 79 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Sunday, there is a 58% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the west.