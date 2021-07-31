Bristol's evening forecast: Cloudy in the evening, then off and on rain showers after midnight. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Tomorrow's temperature in Bristol will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 79 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Sunday, there is a 58% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit heraldcourier.com.
Jul. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol
