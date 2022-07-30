This evening in Bristol: Mostly cloudy in the evening then periods of showers after midnight. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Bristol Sunday. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. 68 degrees is tomorrow's low. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 76% chance of rain. The UV index Sunday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit heraldcourier.com.
Jul. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol
Related to this story
Most Popular
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks about the biggest myths about tornadoes.
Bristol folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bristol. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. 70 degrees is today's low. You may want to stay in today, …
The Bristol area can expect a hot day. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees. The area will see …
Bristol folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 80 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunders…
Summer sports camps and pre-season training often have kids running hard in high heat and humidity. The combination can be deadly.
This evening in Bristol: A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. A few clouds from time to time. Low around 70F. Winds light and var…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bristol. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 deg…
Bristol folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees today. P…
Bristol's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low near 70F. Wind…