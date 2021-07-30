Jul. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol

For the drive home in Bristol: A few clouds from time to time. Low 62F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, Bristol folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. 65 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.