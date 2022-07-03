 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jul. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol

This evening's outlook for Bristol: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Bristol Monday. It looks to reach a balmy 88 degrees. 68 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's forecast brings 53% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The UV index Monday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit heraldcourier.com for local news and weather.

