This evening's outlook for Bristol: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Bristol Monday. It looks to reach a balmy 88 degrees. 68 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's forecast brings 53% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The UV index Monday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit heraldcourier.com for local news and weather.
Jul. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol
From 1920 to 2021, here's what summer weather was like, based on data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
