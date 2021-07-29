Tonight's weather conditions in Bristol: Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms later during the night. Low around 70F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Friday, Bristol folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 61 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Friday's outlook shows a 47% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit heraldcourier.com.
Jul. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol
