For the drive home in Bristol: Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Localized flooding is possible. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 91% chance of precipitation. The UV index Friday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit heraldcourier.com.
Jul. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol
