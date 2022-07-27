Jul. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol

Tonight's weather conditions in Bristol: Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms later during the night. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Looking ahead, the Bristol area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 82% chance of precipitation. The sunshine will be intense Thursday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit heraldcourier.com.