Bristol's evening forecast: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Bristol area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 93. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 65 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Wednesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit heraldcourier.com for local news and weather.
Jul. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Smoke from wildfires burning across central Canada and the western United States is casting a hazy, potentially harmful pall over Virginia.
Bristol folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature …
Water raced over roads in Cedar City, Utah, as heavy rains fell on the area triggering flash flooding on July 25.
The Bristol area can expect a hot day. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today. The area will see …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bristol. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. 69 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low rea…
- Updated
FREDERICKSBURG — Jennifer Catron was alone with her dog when she heard a loud noise outside her home in the 400 block of Morningside subdivisi…
Bristol folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today. …
People living along the Gulf Coast have gotten used to a consistent pattern of storminess in recent days, but these lightning strikes were still impressive.
Bristol folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 90. Today has the makings …