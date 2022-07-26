Bristol's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Bristol Wednesday. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. 70 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 76% chance of precipitation. The sunshine will be intense Wednesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.
Jul. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol
