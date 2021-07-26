Jul. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol

For the drive home in Bristol: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms before midnight. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it will feel even hotter at 91.73. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense Tuesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.