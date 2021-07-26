For the drive home in Bristol: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms before midnight. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it will feel even hotter at 91.73. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense Tuesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.
Jul. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol
