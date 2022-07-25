Bristol's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Looking ahead, the Bristol area can expect a hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. A 70-degree low is forecasted. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 69% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The UV index Tuesday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit heraldcourier.com for local news and weather.
Jul. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol
