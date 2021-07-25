Bristol's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy in the evening with scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Looking ahead, the Bristol area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Monday, there is a 59% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense Monday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.
Jul. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol
