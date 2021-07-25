Jul. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol

Bristol's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy in the evening with scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Looking ahead, the Bristol area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Monday, there is a 59% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense Monday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.