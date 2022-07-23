Jul. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol

Bristol's evening forecast: Mainly clear. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Bristol area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 92, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are suggesting a 22% chance of precipitation in Sunday's outlook. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit heraldcourier.com for local news and weather.