Bristol's evening forecast: Mainly clear. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Bristol area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 92, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are suggesting a 22% chance of precipitation in Sunday's outlook. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit heraldcourier.com for local news and weather.
Jul. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol
Related to this story
Most Popular
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks about the biggest myths about tornadoes.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bristol. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. Today's we…
The Bristol area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, bu…
For the drive home in Bristol: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, with mostly cloudy skies overnight. Low 68F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Ch…
The number of days with ozone pollution has fallen dramatically over the last twenty years.
Summer sports camps and pre-season training often have kids running hard in high heat and humidity. The combination can be deadly.
This evening's outlook for Bristol: Clear skies. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatur…
The Bristol area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstor…
Research on young, healthy humans found the body begins overheating when exposed to temperatures and humidity lower than previously believed.
The flash flooding this week in Buchanan County is the second devastating flash flood in a year. The rainfall from Hurricane Ida at the end of last summer also caused devastating flooding.