Jul. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol

This evening's outlook for Bristol: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low near 70F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Bristol Thursday. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 69% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The UV index Thursday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the west.