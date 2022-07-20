This evening's outlook for Bristol: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low near 70F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Bristol Thursday. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 69% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The UV index Thursday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.
Jul. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks about the biggest myths about tornadoes.
The flash flooding this week in Buchanan County is the second devastating flash flood in a year. The rainfall from Hurricane Ida at the end of last summer also caused devastating flooding.
Research on young, healthy humans found the body begins overheating when exposed to temperatures and humidity lower than previously believed.
