This evening in Bristol: Widely scattered showers or a thunderstorm early. Then partly cloudy. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%. Looking ahead, the Bristol area can expect a hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. 65 degrees is tomorrow's low. Sunday, there is a 58% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.
Jul. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol
