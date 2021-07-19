Jul. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol

Tonight's weather conditions in Bristol: Cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Bristol Tuesday. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees tomorrow. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Tuesday, there is a 34% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. There is a medium-high UV index expected Tuesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit heraldcourier.com for local news and weather.