This evening in Bristol: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Low 67F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Tuesday, Bristol folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Tuesday's outlook shows a 44% chance of rain. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit heraldcourier.com.
Jul. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol
