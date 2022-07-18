Jul. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol

This evening in Bristol: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Low 67F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Tuesday, Bristol folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Tuesday's outlook shows a 44% chance of rain. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit heraldcourier.com.